The Maryville City Council met November 10 and approved contracts for projects at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

A contract with Covia, Emmett, ID, was accepted for the purchase of sand for the Sechrest 18 Bunker Renovation. The bid is $117,922. Seven hundred tons of Best Sand 900 is included with the purchase.

The council also approved a contract with Professional Turf Products (Toro) for the purchase of an Irrigation Clock Tower. A lightning strike in October impacted the fairway 10 irrigation clock tower. The total cost of a replacement will be $10,863, but will be reimbursed by MIRMA from the insurance claim.

MIRMA also authorized Mozingo staff to proceed with a full roof replacement of 34 approved structures that were damaged in 2024. After initial claims and repairs, further inspections found additional damage across several structures, and due to the timing of the discovery and the claim process, replacement of those roofs could not be completed in 2024. An agreement with Complete Roofing and Construction, St. Joseph for $125,207 was accepted.

A contract with EZ Dock Great Plains, Osage Beach, for the purchase of a multi-use dock for Mozingo Lake was authorized. Replacing the existing tent camping boat dock will provide a safe and accessible platform for fishing and allow two docking slips for those who do own boats. The cost is $63,046.10, but the city will utilize a MDC Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure 50 percent matching grant, which will provide $32,023.05 toward the project.

The council accepted a contract with Tri-State Ford Lincoln, Maryville, for the purchase of two 2025 Ford Police Interceptor AWDs, for $101,276. The Blue Shield Program will reimburse $50,000 of the total expense for a final budget impact of $51,276.

The city continued their partnership with Placer Labs, INC, Covina, CA, for Placer.ai location analytics at $15,750.

An equipment purchase, a support and maintenance agreement for new technology pieces with Communications Venture Corporation (INdigital), Fort Wayne, IN, was approved. It is industry practice to review all critical equipment at around five years of service, and the Northwest Regional Communications Center has worked with INdigital to identify what physical equipment is operationally necessary, and what components need replaced. INdigital has presented a five-year refresh package that includes replacement of critical elements, for a total cost of $206,821.79. Also approved with INdigital was a services and software license agreement for 911 services and software, for a total cost of $240,147.33 over five years.

In preparation for the upcoming winter months, the council authorized the purchase of four Monroe MP41R11-ISCT snow plows from American Equipment Company, Kansas City, KS, for $49,762. Two of the plows are currently available for immediate pickup, and the additional two will be ordered with a one-year lead time.

The city continued their partnership with New Nodaway Humane Society, approving a one year contract for animal control, shelter and other services for $75,000.

Scott McGinness Construction, Maryville, was approved for construction services for the City Hall Interior Renovation project. The total cost will be $28,729, and includes renovations for the east and west offices of the first floor of City Hall, which are the finance department offices.

Spencer McGinness was approved to fill one of the two vacant positions on the Planning and Zoning Commission board. His term will expire May 1, 2029.

The Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization submitted an application to hold the Yuletide Magic Lighting and Holiday Parade. The parade will start at 6 pm on December 5. Closures include Main Street from First to Ninth Street was authorized.

Lola’s Lumpia Food Trailer had their request for food sales on city property accepted. The request proposes parking along Third Street in front of Beauty Bar on Friday and Saturday nights from 8 pm to 12 am.

The council approved the following special use permits.

Northwest Foundation requested to allow the residential structure at 720 College Avenue to be used as a temporary office for the Northwest president during the renovation of the Administration Building. This permit is good from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026, after which the structure will return to single-family residential use.

Ron and Dee Church asked to operate their home located at 320 West Lieber Street and Renee Hull to operate the property located at 727 West Edwards Street as short term rentals.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval for all three special use permits.

The council then went into closed session to address real estate issues.