Mozingo Lake is currently experiencing a bloom of cyanobacteria.

Cyanobacteria, commonly called blue-green algae, are capable of producing cyanotoxins. The City of Maryville, with guidance from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), has conducted multiple tests with no detection of cyanotoxins to date. As a precaution, due to the chance of toxins developing, Maryville leaders, with the support of DNR, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Nodaway County Health Department are advising individuals to avoid contact with the raw lake water and keep pets away from the lake.

Skin contact with affected water may cause skin, eye, nose, throat and respiratory irritation including asthma-like symptoms. Ingestion of raw lake water can result in gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, severe headache and fever. Advisory signage has been posted at Mozingo Lake notifying the public that harmful algae may be present.

Drinking water supplied by the City of Maryville remains safe and meets all public drinking water rules and regulations established by the DNR. Treated drinking water is continuously monitored and tested. Testing for cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins in the untreated water and finished drinking water is ongoing. Increased filtration methods have been put in place as a preventative measure.

To prevent illness, people should:

• Avoid contact with any portion of Mozingo Lake, including parts that may appear normal.

• Keep children, pets, and livestock away from contact with lake water.

• If humans or animals come in contact with lake water, immediately wash skin with soap and clean water.

• Never drink untreated water.

• If you or your animals experience symptoms after coming in contact with lake water, seek medical care.

When test results return to acceptable thresholds, advisory signage for recreational activity at Mozingo Lake will be lifted. More information will be made available through future press releases and updates on Maryville’s website at maryville.org.