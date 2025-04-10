The Mozingo Lake Recreation Park board met March 17, and heard updates from Director Jordyn Greenhaw.

The ribbon cutting for the Visitor’s Center will be at 1 pm, Friday, April 25. The Independence Day celebration will be July 5, and the Haunted Campground will be October 11.

RFPs are out for the golf cart pad and trail connecting to the Visitor’s Center. Staff hopes to have a meeting with a grant coordinator for the ARPA Local Tourism Asset grant to find out specifications and get one out for a general contractor for the RV expansion project in the North RV Campground.

Doors have been painted throughout the park, and all the RV sites have the newly updated firepits installed. Staff has ordered the new golf tee signage, and they are expected to be installed in May. Staff has spoken with Tackett’s Tackle and they are excited to help the park start selling live bait.

Staff have burned 12.7 acres where they did woody invasive removal last fall and seeded it with pollinator seed. They also did woody invasive removal on the remaining acres on the northeast side of the lake, which will be sprayed, burn and prepare this fall for seed next winter as part of the park’s Wildlife Management Plan.