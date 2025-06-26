The Mozingo Advisory Board held a meeting on June 16 and received updates on future projects.

Park Director Jordyn Greenhaw gave the updates, starting with discussion over the rebuild of bunkers on Sechrest 18 at the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course. Bunkers typically last around 15-20 years before needing to be redone, and the current bunkers at Sechrest 18 are 30 years old. It has been a struggle for staff to maintain them. Greenhaw is still studying options.

Another project would be new flooring at the event center, as well as new interior paint. Greenhaw is also interested in continuing to update the cabins, especially after the price increase. This could include installing new counter tops. The asphalt mill-overlaying of Liberty Road is also a potential project.

Greenhaw is still exploring quotes to get accurate price estimates, but she said that the park may need to utilize COPS funding.

The new directional and tee signage have been installed on the golf course, and staff is considering sponsorships for tee signs as well. The concrete project for the golf cart pad is also completed. Staff is closely monitoring algae levels on the lake as the temperature increases.