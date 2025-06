Freedom of Road Riders® Local 26, Maryville, announced the upcoming supper rides for June. They are: June 10, Toad Hollar, Mound City; June 17, Goat Grub and Pub, Oregon; and June 24, The Depot, Shenandoah, IA. Rides leave at 6 pm from Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville. All motorcyclists are invited to join.