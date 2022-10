Freedom of Road Riders® Local 26, Maryville, has announced its Tuesday night “Eat ‘n Ride” schedule. Motorcyclists on any type of motorcycle, trike or scooter are welcome to meet at Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville for the beginning of each ride. Kickstands go up at 6 pm.

Rides are: October 4, Tuck Point, Ravenwood; October 11, Highway 136 Roadhouse, Burlington Jct.; October 18, Junction Cafe, Bedford, IA; and October 25, Tuck Point.