Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s Sara Henggeler, APRN, Mosaic Walk-In Clinic – Maryville was honored with The DAISY® Award for Extraordinary Nurses on February 17. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Henggeler was recognized by a fellow caregiver for turning a patient experience into a positive one for all involved.

Her nomination reads:

“Sara Henggeler is patient, kind and knowledgeable. She is often getting praise in patient surveys for outstanding care. She is always willing to lend a helping hand and offer advice. There was a patient who presented to the clinic in a great amount of pain. The clinic was busy, and the patient had to wait to be seen. The patient entered the hallway anxious, tearful and agitated. She was yelling and wanted to leave the clinic. Sara calmly confronted the patient, offered a listening ear and treated the patient to the best of her ability. The patient left the clinic not only calm but with a smile on her face. Sara turned an unpleasant experience into a positive one for everyone involved. We are lucky to have Sara at Mosaic and serving our community!”

The DAISY Award is part of the national DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. The nonprofit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care he and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and fellow caregivers. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Mosaic to receive The DAISY Award. Each honoree receives a certificate commending them as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive The DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

How do I submit a nomination?

DAISY nominations can be found throughout the organization on most floors, near elevators and at various clinics. Forms can also be found at nurse stations, in waiting areas and admission packets. To place a nomination online, complete the form on the Mosaic website at myMLC.com/daisy.