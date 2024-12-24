Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville offers helpful classes to prepare parents and caregivers for the exciting journey of parenthood. These classes are designed to give parents the knowledge and skills needed to feel confident and ready.

The childbirth education classes cover everything moms need to know about labor and delivery. Participants will learn about the stages of labor, ways to manage pain and what to expect during and after birth. These classes also include tips on recovery and caring for mother after the baby is born. 2025 classes are on the following days: January 16, March 20, May 15, July 17, September 18 and November 20.

The infant and child safety classes focus on keeping little ones safe. Individuals will learn about care seat safety, safe sleep practices and how to handle common emergencies. The class also includes hands-on training in CPR for babies and children, giving parents the tools needed to act quickly in case of an emergency. 2025 are on the following days: February 20, April 17, June 19, August 21, October 16 and December 18.

Taught by caring healthcare experts, these classes are a great way to ask questions and practice important skills in a supportive setting. Whether a first-time parent or want to refresh the parents’ knowledge, these classes will help the parents feel more prepared.

Classes are $10 per couple and include a light dinner. Classes are 5 to 8 pm at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville in the Franciscan Room.

To sign up or learn more, visit myMLC.com/Baby.