Recent news headlines and concerns about the increase in the county’s smoking prevalence are two factors in upcoming educational opportunities sponsored by Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

On Friday, November 1, Teri Harr will be presenting a Lunch and Learn on the “Dangers of Smoking and Vaping.” The free luncheon will be held at noon in the Maryville Community Center’s upper conference room.

Harr was instrumental in leading the grass-roots efforts to pass the smoke-free workplace ordinance in Maryville back in 2010. In 2014, she also contributed to making Branson smoke free. With her continued involvement in regional and state smoking prevention efforts, Harr brings experience and passion to discussing the dangers of smoking. She will include information on the newest cause for concern, the increased use of e-cigarettes and vaping.

According to the 2019 Robert Wood Johnson County Health Rankings, Nodaway County has increased its smoking prevalence from 15 percent in 2014 to 22 percent this year. This increase is just one reason Jackie Ross has scheduled a smoking-cessation class to begin November 7. The class will run through December 2 with the quit date of November 21 – this year’s date for the Great American Smokeout.

The four-week series of classes will be offered on Monday and Thursday evenings beginning at 6:30 pm in the Franciscan Room at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. Pre-registration is required. A minimum of five participants are needed to conduct the class. The fee for the series is $100 and open to all tobacco users who want to quit.

Those who are interested in participating and giving up tobacco forever should call 660.562.7945 or email Jacqueline.Ross@mymlc.com to reserve a spot.