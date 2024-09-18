This September, learn the facts of prostate cancer and take power over your health by getting screened.

Even if there isn’t a family history of prostate cancer, one in eight men in the United States will be diagnosed in their lifetime. The good news is prostate cancer is nearly 100% survivable when caught early. That’s why men 50 and older should consider the benefits of a prostate screening.

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is offering three FREE blood draw screening events at three different locations.

• 11 am to 1 pm, Friday, September 13, The Palms, Maryville.

• 11 am to 1 pm, Thursday, September 19, Tuck Point Bar and Grill, Ravenwood.

• 6:30 to 8 pm, Friday, September 20, Platte Valley football game in Hopkins.