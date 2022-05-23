Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022.

This national distinction recognizes Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“We are so proud of our caregivers for their focus on keeping our patients and visitors safe,” said Debbie Hoffman, vice president of patient services at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. “Safety is a priority for our organization, and this recognition is a testament to the importance that our entire staff places on safety. Our culture of safety embodies the dedication and commitment we have to providing the best care for our patients.”

“We are incredibly proud and humbled to receive this recognition. Our team of caregivers is dedicated to providing the best and safest care possible to those we are privileged to serve,” said Nate Blackford, president at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. “This independent acknowledgment validates what we’ve always known … We have a great team at Mosaic.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our healthcare system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire healthcare workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is one of 18 hospitals in the state of Missouri to receive the “A” grade out of 63 eligible hospitals. To see Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.