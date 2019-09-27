With a proud tradition dating back to 1954, Mosaic Medical Center-Albany (MMC-A) – previously Northwest Medical Center and prior to that Gentry County Memorial Hospital – will conclude renovations on its campus and implementation of the Mosaic electronic medical record system with a celebration.

Saturday, October 5, from 4 – 7 pm

Visit MMC-A as part of its Grand Re-opening celebration and all-caregiver reunion. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the renovated hospital, view some of the hospital’s historic collection of photos and videos and enjoy appetizers and refreshments. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 5:30 pm featuring members of the Albany Chamber of Commerce.

“It is very important for us to recognize the great people who have built this organization and for them to be reminded that they will always be our teammates, even though our name has changed,” says Mosaic Medical Center – Albany President Jon Doolittle. “This event is intended to serve as an opportunity to reconnect and reunite with current and former caregivers who have been involved in the hospital’s legacy to date as well as celebrate our new vision for a bright future.”

The public is invited. Mosaic Medical Center-Albany is located at 705 North College Street in Albany.