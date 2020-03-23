To protect our patients, caregivers, guests and community, Mosaic Life Care has made the decision to further limit visitors to our hospital and clinics.

Starting Monday, March 23, 2020, visitors will be limited to ONE visitor per patient. No visitors under 18 are allowed. For the most updated visitor policy information visit: www.myMLC.com/corona

Additionally, every patient and approved visitor will be screened for COVID-19 at the entrance. If anyone screened is experiencing any symptoms, they will be asked to leave.

We understand how important support people are for the healing process and know this is not easy. We appreciate your understanding as we do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19.