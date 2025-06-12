The Fourth Grade Health Challenge, sponsored by Mosaic Health Center – Maryville was completed by three Nodaway County schools.

Jefferson, Northeast Nodaway and West Nodaway achieved the award which is earned if a majority of the students are engaged and successfully complete their weekly challenge throughout the eight weeks. The school is directed to use the money toward health promotion in the school.

Many schools use funds toward new gym supplies or playground equipment. One school purchased a large fan to improve the comfort of their multipurpose space for play. Some schools use the funding to add healthy snack options to their concession stands.

“It has been another successful season. The team of experts and volunteers get very excited that we get the opportunity to influence the students to create healthy habits that will positively impact their future,” said Bridget Kenny, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville health educator. “We give them the facts so that they can make a well-informed decision about their health. We also encourage the students to share their knowledge with their families and friends. My favorite part is when the parent, grandparents, or guardians contact us to let us know how much their 4th grader enjoyed the program and the knowledge that they are eager to share with others.”