More athletes from Nodaway County have been given post-season awards.

Soccer

The Maryville Spoofhound Soccer Team had several players receive MEC All-Conference honors. Juniors Jaxson Staples, Kason Teale, Boyd Gallaher and Senior Truett Haer were named to the first team. Seniors Marcus Henggeler and Quinn Pettlon were named to the second team, and Senior Gabe Baldwin, Junior Lane Hazen and Freshman Tuan Jacobson received honorable mention honors.

Softball

Platte Valley Junior Maggie Collins was named to the Class 1 All-State First Team as a catcher.