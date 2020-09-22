Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces one

Nodaway County, Missouri resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus

(COVID-19).

 719 confirmed cases

 52 active cases

 658 released from isolation

 20 total hospitalizations

 3 current hospitalizations

 9 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 40-49 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that

have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department,

then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased

risk for this virus.

There is continued community transmission of COVID-19. The health department

strongly urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of

separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and

hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact

surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when

social distancing cannot be achieved.

If you are sick with a fever or chills, cough,