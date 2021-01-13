Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces four individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
2116 confirmed cases; 324 probable cases
84 active cases
2335 released from isolation
155 total hospitalizations
4 current hospitalizations
21 deaths
The affected individuals include:
1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age
1 female between 40-49 years of age
1 female between 60-69 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
