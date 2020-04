“Mona” Helen N. Konecne, 71, Hopkins, died Sunday, April 20, 2020, in her home.

She was born in Maryville on February 24, 1949 to Virgil Glen and Doris Maria Stone Dowis.

It was her wish to be cremated and there will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to cover medical expenses, c/o Ron Konecne, 302 East Thompson Street, Hopkins, MO 64461.