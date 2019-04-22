A resurfacing project on Route 148 is set to begin next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corporation to resurface just over 14 miles of Route 148 from the Iowa state line to US Route 71 near Maryville. Crews will mill off the old surface and then lay down new asphalt through this area. They will also add two-foot shoulders to the roadway.

The contractor will begin April 24 by putting erosion control measures in place. The roadway milling and resurfacing is scheduled to begin April 29. Motorists who regularly travel this area should be alert and watch for roadway signs and workers. A pilot car will be used to guide vehicles through the work zone.

Crews will work during daylight hours, five days per week. Some work may occur on the weekends, if necessary to complete the project on schedule. The contractor hopes to have all work completed in early June.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

MoDOT encourages all travelers to slow down, especially in work zones, as there will be large equipment and workers near the driving lanes. As always, please buckle up, eliminate distractions, pay attention and drive safely so everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

For more information on this or other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636 ) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map.