The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting in Conception Jct. to discuss an upcoming bridge replacement project on Nodaway County Route VV over the Platte River.

The public open house meeting is between 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, August 7, at Jefferson High School. Attendees are welcome to come any time to speak with project leaders. There will be no formal presentation.

The bridge was originally built in 1962. MoDOT plans to replace the bridge, rebuild the approaches and install erosion control measures. Contractors may submit competitive bids during MoDOT’s scheduled lettings. This project is scheduled to be a part of the December 2025 letting. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission will consider all submitted bids at its scheduled monthly meeting in January 2026.

After the construction contract is awarded, MoDOT will work with the contractor to determine the construction schedule. All work must be completed on or before December 1, 2026, to meet contract requirements.

This meeting will allow the public to share their thoughts and concerns about the plans for the bridge project and provide comments, either directly to the engineers or through the comment form, on those concerns. MoDOT engineers will also be available to answer questions regarding other planned Statewide Transportation Improvement Program projects and maintenance work in the area.

Those who are unable to attend the open house have two other opportunities for public comment available through Thursday, August 21. They may view the project website at modot.org/projects/route-vv- bridge-replacement-nodaway- county. While there, they can sign up to receive updates about this project via email and/or leave comments. Comments can also be mailed to: Nodaway Route VV bridge public meeting. Missouri Department of Transportation, 3602 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph, MO 64506. All comments must be postmarked by Thursday, August 21.

MoDOT is committed to providing equal access to this event for all participants. If you need a reasonable accommodation, please contact Northwest District Communications at 816.901.4529 by Friday, August 1.