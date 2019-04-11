ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Flooding along the Missouri River has devastated parts of Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas. Travel in Northwest Missouri and Southwest Iowa continues to be affected by flooding, debris and damage left behind. Interstate 29 remains closed north of St. Joseph at the 57 mile marker as officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation and Missouri Department of Transporation evaluate and repair pavement damage and crews in both states work to remove flood debris.

The extended closure of I-29 is taking a toll on travelers and local residents. I-29 remains closed north of St. Joseph, with the exception of local traffic, due to a lack of detours that could handle the upwards of 12,000 travelers who utilize the route daily. Interstate traffic on detour routes north of St. Joseph would create congestion in local rural communities and cause additional damage to rural roadways.

Travelers do not have access to several roads west of I-29 in Atchison and Holt counties due to flooding and damage. These include US Routes 159 and 136, commonly refered to as the Rulo and Brownville Missouri River Crossings, which are heavily damaged and remain closed.

I-29 detour information:

Kansas City area thru traffic – use I-35 to Iowa

St. Joseph area thru traffic – use US Route 71 north

For information regarding Northwest Missouri flooding and roadway restoration, visit modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding.

For more information about these closures, please check the Traveler Information Map on MoDOT’s website, modot.org, or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).