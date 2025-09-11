MoDOT has contracted Above & Below Contracting, LLC, Imperial, for a resurfacing project that will lengthen the lifespan of roadways in three counties. The project was scheduled to begin September 4, but it did not.

The contractor’s new tentative schedule is as follows:

• September 11, Nodaway County Route AB.

• September 14, Holt County Route C.

• September 21, Nodaway/Andrew counties Route Y.

• September 29, Nodaway County Route WW.

• October 2, Nodaway/Andrew counties Route N.

• October 8, Nodaway County Route NN.

• October 15, Nodaway County Route AH.

During resurfacing, each route may be closed in up to 2-mile sections. Motorists will need to seek an alternate route during the closures.

All routes are anticipated to be complete by mid-October 2025.All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled. Project schedule updates will be provided on the Traveler Information Map, traveler.modot.org/map/ and on the Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri press release sent out each Friday afternoon.