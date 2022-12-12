The Second Harvest Community Food Bank, St. Joseph, is bringing a fresh mobile pantry, 11 am, Tuesday, December 13 to Fourth Street, Barnard. This is open to the general public and begins at 11 am and lasts until supplies are gone. Check the Second Harvest website calendar, shcfb.org/news-events/event-
The Second Harvest Community Food Bank, St. Joseph, is bringing a fresh mobile pantry, 11 am, Tuesday, December 13 to Fourth Street, Barnard. This is open to the general public and begins at 11 am and lasts until supplies are gone. Check the Second Harvest website calendar, shcfb.org/news-events/event-
Facebook Comments