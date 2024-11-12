The Second Harvest Community Food Bank, in cooperation with The Ministry Center, will sponsor two mobile food pantries during November. Both mobile pantries will be held at the Maryville 1st United Methodist Church parking lot, First and Buchanan Streets.

The regular Maryville mobile pantry will be held on Tuesday, November 12. A second Thanksgiving mobile pantry will be held on Thursday, November 21. Each pantry will begin distributing food at 10 am and continue until noon or when the food is gone.

There are no restrictions as to who can obtain food. The mobile pantry is provided to assist families in need of supplemental food. Each family receiving food will be asked to either be registered with The Ministry Center or Second Harvest or required to fill out a paper registration. Drivers are asked to enter the church’s parking lot from Buchanan Street.

At the Thanksgiving mobile pantry, each family attending will receive a turkey, a box of traditional Thanksgiving dinner food, a bag each of potatoes, carrots, onions and apples. Each family receiving food must be represented by an adult member of the family.