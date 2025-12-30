At the December 18 Maryville Middle School all-school assembly, the December Students of the Month were selected. They are front: Aiden Chen, Hannah Dilley, both sixth graders; Emersyn Poston, Remington Funderburg, both fifth graders; back: Ashtyn White, Solan Tolina, both seventh graders; Atticus McKim and Harper Poston, both eighth graders.

Teachers and students nominate students for the honor. The students of the month committee, which is part of the Leader in Me program, make the final decision.

The Golden Milkbone was presented to Reign Physical Therapy, Michael Gard, owner, by the Lighthouse committee. It was given due to the dedication and service Reign Physical Therapy has given to the school district and the community.