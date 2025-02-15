At the January 31 Maryville Middle School all-school assembly growth awards were announced. Three students who had showed the most growth in math and star reading were chosen in each grade.

The reading awards went to front: Melora Wilson, grade eight; Lukas Sybert, Hailyn Walker and Zoey Hager, all in fifth; Princess Chagollan, seventh; back: Pippa O’Gwin, eighth: Levi Walker, Landon Lawrence and EJ Stetter, all in sixth. Not in the photo were Diana Vera-Rivera, eighth; MaKayla Carroll and Kinley Demott, both in seventh.