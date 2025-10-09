Missouri’s Great Northwest Winefest is back for its 16th year, promising a day full of wine, music, food and fun.

On Saturday, October 11, more than 1,500 guests are expected to gather at Griffith Park in Mound City from 11:30 am to 7 pm to sip, shop and celebrate Northwest Missouri’s finest offerings.

This year’s Winefest will feature wineries, breweries and distilleries, including: Backyard Vine & Wine, Baltimore Bend Vineyard, DeLaney Winery, Fence Stile Vineyard & Winery, Jowler Creek Vineyard, Luna Umbra Winery, Levi Garrison & Sons Brewing CO., Long Line Distillery, Prairie Barn Winery, The Windy Wine Company, R/Farm Distillery, Saint James Winery, Walnut Creek, and The Wine Slushie Co. Guests 21+ can enjoy unlimited samples and purchase their favorites to take home.

In addition to tastings, guests can relax and enjoy live performances throughout the day from The Curtis Wayne Stroud Band, Angie Kelim, Josie Watkins and Ben Johnson, who is an Elvis impersonator. The festival also offers an on-site cash bar by Toad Hollar Bar & Grill, approximately 60 vendors, and food trucks including Enchilada Lady, Groovy’s Grub, CR BBQ & Catering, Charcuterie Chief, Baker & Sons with European kebabs, Oh My Gooey KC, Cozy Cup Coffee, Sweet Stop Ice Cream and Momma Lee’s Bakery.

Tickets are available now at nwmef.org/winefest or at the gate: adults, ages 21+: $30, which includes a souvenir wineglass and unlimited wine samples; designated driver: $15, available at the gate only; children 12 and under: $5, available at the gate only and children 5 and under are free.

Please note: pets are not allowed at this event.