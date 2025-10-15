The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will soon induct Northwest Missouri State University Tennis Coach Mark Rosewell and the Maryville High School 1982 State Football Championship Team in the class of 2025.

They will join Kansas City Royals slugger Mike Moustakas, other high school teams and individuals representing other sports, during the enshrinement in Kansas City. It’s set for 5:30 pm, Sunday, November 23 at the InterContinental Kansas City.

In a new release penned by the state hall of fame it reads:

“In a quaint community in northwest Missouri, in a town called Maryville, a group of teenagers helped put the place on the state sports map in 1982. The Maryville High School football team captured the school’s first state championship, winning Class 3 in a 23-0 victory against Duchesne at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Coached by Mike Jordan, the Spoofhounds finished the season 12-1, winning their final 12 games after a tough loss to Shenandoah.

“In the championship game, they generated 254 yards of total offense, with quarterback Jon Baldwin throwing for 119 yards on 11-of-27 passing and Frank Grispino and Paul Barger combining for 96 yards rushing. Maryville set the tone early, taking the opening drive 59 yards in 13 plays to score the first touchdown. And the defense? It held Duchesne to only 112 total yards of offense. That season, the Spoofhounds pitched four shutouts, won a thriller in the regular-season finale to capture their first Midland Empire Conference championship since 1977 and then found more magic.

“They upset St. Pius X in the playoff opener, held off Boonville in the quarterfinals and rallied to beat Republic in the semifinals.”

The new release spoke about Mark “Rosie” Rosewell:

“Rosewell has been coaching college tennis for 43 years, and his teams have produced 1,289 career victories. That includes 1,267 victories in 41 seasons at Northwest Missouri State – the most of any coach in any sport there. Since 1984, his Northwest Missouri State teams have won 30 MIAA regular-season championships, 14 women, 16 men, 10 MIAA Tournament championships, nine men, one women, and have made 45 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances, 23 men, 22 women. The 2014, 2016 and 2021 men’s team reached the Round of Eight. Two men’s players won regional titles, and a men’s doubles team won regionals. Six Northwest Missouri State men have earned MIAA MVP honors. The 1997 and 2003 women’s team reached the national quarterfinals.

“Along the way, Rosewell has coached 136 MIAA champions and 108 first team All-MIAA performers. He also is a seven-time ITA Regional Coach of the Year, Women – 1998, 2006; Men – 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021. He previously coached at his alma mater, the University of Central Missouri, where he competed in tennis. Rosewell is a 1973 graduate of Lexington High School, where he also played baseball and wrestled. He is in the Lexington Minute Man Hall of Fame, as well as those for Missouri Valley Heart of America and the United States Tennis Association.