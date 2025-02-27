The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal residential structure fire that occurred early Monday morning in Maryville.

At approximately 3:51 am, the Maryville Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1405 Chick Avenue after a passerby reported seeing flames coming from the residence.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from both the front and rear of the home. Officers from the Maryville Police Department made contact with Meredith Ross of the residence who confirmed that her husband, Scott, was trapped inside a main-floor bedroom.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack on the fire while a search team entered the home through a bedroom window. Within minutes, crews located and removed the victim. Emergency medical personnel from the Nodaway County Ambulance District provided immediate treatment on the scene before transporting the victim to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire. The incident remains under active investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

“Generally, their reports take 10 days or more to be completed, approved and available to access,” said Maryville Fire Chief Jace Pine on February 25.

Anyone with information about the fire or security camera footage that may have captured the incident is encouraged to contact Pine at 660.562.3209.

The Maryville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Maryville Police Department, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Nodaway County Ambulance District, Jackson Township Rural Fire Protection District, Skidmore Rural Fire Protection District and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.