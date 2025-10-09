Nodaway County Economic Development Corporation (NCED) and the University of Missouri Extension invite community members, partners, and stakeholders to the Missouri EATs Fall Community Forum, taking place from 4 to 7 pm, Wednesday, October 15.

This engaging event will be held at the Mozingo Event Center in Maryville.

The mission is to continue to connect and commit to strengthening Nodaway County’s food system through the Missouri EATs program. The forum is designed to foster collaboration and celebrate progress in building a resilient local food system.

The forum will feature:

• Opportunities to grow the partner network

• Updates on 2025 progress and initiatives

• A celebration of what’s working in Nodaway County’s food system

• Strategic planning for 2026 collaboration and innovation

Dinner will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP to ensure adequate accommodation.

“Our goal with MO EATS is simple: help farmers thrive, make local food more available, and build a lasting community food network that supports families and our economy. This forum is a chance for everyone involved in food production, distribution, access and policy to come together, share successes, and shape the future of our local food system,” said Josh McKim, executive director of NCED.

“Nodaway County is a great example of the long-term commitment that communities can make for thriving food systems through the work that the NC Economic Development Ag Committee, Northwest Missouri State University and other local partners have already accomplished here. We are excited to be part of this new effort to broaden collaboration and community engagement through the Missouri EATs initiative as Nodaway County identifies the next steps for increasing access to healthy food for all residents and supporting vibrant food and farm businesses. We look forward to celebrating progress and welcoming new partners to the table at this fall community forum, said Sarah Hultine Massengale, MU Extension state specialist in community development.

To RSVP, visit extension.missouri.edu/events/ missouri-eats-fall-community- forum-nodaway-county.