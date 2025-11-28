The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced that the Missouri Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers maintain heat-related utility service during cold temperatures, began November 1.

The rule will remain in effect through March 31, 2026. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric investor-owned utilities under PSC jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipal utilities, cooperatives, and those that provide propane delivered by truck are not under PSC jurisdiction. Under Senate Bill 4 passed during the 2025 session of the General Assembly, and signed into law by Governor Mike Kehoe, there are significant enhancements to assist consumers. Disconnection of heat-related service is now prohibited on any day temperatures are predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 72-hour period. Additionally, the Cold Weather Rule:

• Provides customers with more lenient payment terms permitting reconnection of service for natural gas and electric customers. Customers are still liable for their bills.

• Allows customers to make budget payments over 12 months.

• Requires that customers be notified by mail 10 days before the date the utility intends to shut off service; an attempt be made to contact the customer within 96 hours before the shut off; an attempt be made to contact the customer right before the shut off; and that notice is left at the home when service has been shut off.

• Requires customers be notified of possible financial help in paying the utility bill.

• Allows for the reconnection of service for less than the full amount owed.

A customer may register with the utility if:

• They are 65 years of age or older;

• Disabled to the extent that they have filed with the utility a form submitted by a medical physician attesting that their household must have natural gas or electric utility service provided in the home to maintain life or health; or

• They have obtained a formal award letter issued from the federal government of disability benefits.

A customer who is registered with the utility company as elderly or disabled will receive additional notifications prior to a proposed discontinuance of service during the Cold Weather Rule period. They may also be eligible for additional minimum payment arrangements.

If a customer is faced with a heat-related utility bill that cannot be paid in full, it is important to:

1) Contact the utility company.

2) State an inability to pay the bill in full.

3) Provide monthly or annual income information.

4) Make a minimum payment.

5) Enter into a payment agreement.