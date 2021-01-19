The activity that the NCCA sponsored included giving each FFA Chapter in Nodaway County $250 to construct a project that would be auctioned off at the annual Roundup Dinner. The money raised was then awarded as scholarships to students in all Nodaway County schools. No other chapter of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association does an activity similar to this that keeps high school students directly involved with agriculture. Joe Drake, the current NCCA president, received the award on behalf of the NCCA.