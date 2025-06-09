Thirty-plus students, junior and senior high school age, from across the state toured the Hollingsworth Peonies farm, near Wilcox June 4. The bus-load of students are members of the Missouri Agriculture Academy who spends one week touring and learning about Missouri agriculture. On June 4, the group which began in Kansas City, would be adding the Northwest Missouri State’s Ag Learning Center, Lifeline Foods in St. Joseph and Windy Wine, Osborn to their educational tour after they left Juergen Steininger, farm operator at Hollingsworth Peonies.