On January 29 and 30, the 2022 Miss Northwest Pageant Extravaganza had excitement with pageant candidates on the Miss and Teen levels as nine crowns were awarded. On Saturday evening, Kendell Misemer, executive director, presented the following crowns: Olivia DeGrave, Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen, Riley Volner, Miss Maryville Outstanding Teen, Kathrine Dooley, Miss Mozingo Lake, Abigail Turner, Miss Maryville, Debrielle Merrill, Miss Northwest, and Halie Hebron, Miss Northwest Counties, with John Clayton as production manager.

Then Sunday afternoon, these crowns were presented: Clara Alford, Miss Northwest Counties Outstanding Teen, Brooke Havens, Miss Bilby Ranch Lake, and Shelby Leeker, Miss Nodaway Lake, with Callie Cox, Miss Missouri 2021, also on stage.