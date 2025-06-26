The 55th anniversary of the Miss Missouri competition culminated with the crowning of a new Miss Missouri and she is Courtney Rowe, a Kansas City native June 14.

Rowe, the daughter of Michele and Mike Rowe of Kansas City, is a graduate student of Northwest Missouri State University where she studied journalism. She is working as a journalist and plans to pursue a second degree in social work.

Rowe was a former Miss Northwest at the Maryville pageant during her early years of pageant work.

Throughout the week, Rowe was a standout in preliminary competition, winning the overall talent for her jazz dance to the song, “Sway.” As the next Miss Missouri, Rowe will promote her social service initiative, “The Purple Project: Raising Awareness Saving Lives” which focuses on ending domestic violence.

As the next Miss Missouri, Rowe will spend the next few months preparing for her time on the national stage later this year. Both Rowe and Miss Missouri’s Teen Greta Clark will head to Orlando, FL for the Miss America competition. The next Miss America will be crowned September 7.

As the new Miss Missouri, Rowe will receive more than $14,000 in scholarships. The prize package will also include the official crown and sash, a feature article in “LO Magazine,” wardrobe courtesy of Joann’s of Tennessee, photography from Devine Studios and accessories from Commanda Couture.

Earlier in the week, the rookie evening gown winner was Miss Northwest’s Teen Jaycee McMillian. She is the daughter of Ashley and Tara McMillian of Park Hills. As the rookie winner, Jaycee received a $100 scholarship. For her evening gown, she chose a strapless velvet gown with a jeweled bodice and detachable tulle train.