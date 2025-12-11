Mildred Lucille Brunk Stuart, 99, Savannah, died Sunday, December 7, 2025, at LaVerna Manor, Savannah.

She was born September 5, 1926, to Walter and Lottie Raines Brunk in Arkoe.

On September 5, 1942, she married Eugene Carl Stuart in Savannah. He preceded her in death in 2008.

Mrs. Stuart was a homemaker and in 1953 went into business in the grocery store, gas station and tank wagon service with her husband.

Private family visitation will be held Saturday, December 20. Graveside services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, December 20 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at breithawkinsfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.