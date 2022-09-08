Mildred “Mickey” Murphy, 87, Barnard, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

She was born September 26, 1934, in Fayetteville, NC, to William and Anna Grimsley Long.

She was married to Michael “Mick” Murphy. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Murphy’s body has been cremated. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Barnard Masonic Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to any local charity of donors’ choice.

