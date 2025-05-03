Clarence Michael “Mike” Vinzant, 73, Maryville, died Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville.

He was born September 23, 1951, to Milo Clarence and Ramona L. Langley Vinzant Maryville.

On February 20, 2000, he married Rhonda Jean Bever at the Laura Street Baptist Church.

Mr. Vinzant had lived for a while in Oklahoma and worked in the oil fields. He also worked at Kawasaki, Maryville.

He had attended the Church of the Nazarene, Maryville.

Mr. Vinzant’s body has been cremated. Memorial celebration of life services are being planned for a later date.

Memorials are suggested to help with expenses and can be directed to Rhonda J. Vinzant, 26748 248th Street, Lot 39, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.