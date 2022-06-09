Michael Kneale “Mick” Derr, 73, Maitland, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, near Maitland.

He was born March 28, 1949, in Maryville, to Miller Clark “Doc” and Alma Lois Kneale Derr.

He graduated from Maitland High School in 1967. He received his bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry at the University of Missouri-Columbia, and his masters in food science and nutrition.

On September 1, 1984, he married Val Ann Williams, in Maitland.

Mr. Derr had lived in the Maitland area for the past 30 years. He owned and operated Derr Insurance Services. He had previously worked at Oscar Meyer Foods in Beardstown, IL, as a floor supervisor, then in Perry, IA as the materials manager.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Thursday, June 9 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow at the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm, at the church prior to the services.

Memorials are suggested to the Tri-City Friendship Center PO Box 88, Maitland, MO 64466.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.