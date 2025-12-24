Michelle DeAnne McMillen, 54, Maryville, died Saturday, December 20, 2025, at her home.

She was born August 16, 1971, to Ramona Joyce Harrington and Jerrold Duane Harrington in Maryville. She held an associate’s degree in secretarial studies.

Mrs. McMillen was a homemaker. She had worked for seven years at Citizens Bank and Trust, Maryville and had worked from home as a medical transcriber.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 23 at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, in the funeral chapel.

