Michael Skelton Thompson, 75, Maryville, died Thursday, October 9, 2025, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

He was born Sunday, October 23, 1949, to Phillip Eugene and Wilma Lenore Skelton Thompson in Maryville. He was a graduate of Maryville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, receiving a bachelor of science in psychology and criminal justice in 1992. He later earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

In 1989, he married Vicki Thompson at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Mr. Thompson was a proud veteran and served two tours in Vietnam with the United States Navy aboard the USS Enterprise, USS Constellation, and the USS Providence.

He worked as a shrimp boat captain in Tampa, FL, and Astoria, OR, before beginning his career as a social worker and therapist. He worked with hospice in Maryville and as a substance abuse counselor, and was active in jail ministry, drug court and Alcoholics Anonymous, where he was a 39-year member. He also served as mayor of Maryville.

His commitment to service extended beyond his military career, as he was an active member of the Masons, and the Past Worshipful Master of Nodaway Lodge #470 AF and AM, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a member of the American Legion Post 100 in Maryville.

Celebration of life services were held Monday, October 13 at the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville. Masonic services and full military rites were held at the conclusion of the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Nodaway Lodge #470 AF & AM Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.