Michael Patrick Henggeler, 41, Guilford, died Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born on January 1, 1984, to Kenny and Chris Henggeler in Maryville.

Mr. Henggeler was a laborer working for Nodaway County Road and Bridge. He was a devoted cattleman, founding and building Henggeler Cattle Company with his dad Kenny.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus – Conception Council and was also a coach for summer league baseball.

A Rosary will be held from 5 to 5:30 pm, Sunday, November 2, 2025, at St. Columba Parish in Conception Jct, followed by a visitation from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The funeral service will take place at 10:30 am Monday, November 3 at the same location.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Bram Funeral Home.