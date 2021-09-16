Michael L. Martin, 59, Cameron, died Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Redwood Nursing Home in Cameron.

He was born March 22, 1962, in Mt. Ayr, IA, to Thomas Leeman Martin and Doris Jean Grant Martin. He lived all of his life in Northwest Missouri.

Mr. Martin’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 pm, Friday, September 24 at Bram Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date.

