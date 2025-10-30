Michael Joseph Henggeler, 60, Guilford, died Friday, October 24, 2025.

He was born Tuesday, October 12, 1965, to Leroy and Judy Henggeler in Maryville. He was a graduate of Northeast Nodaway High School.

Mr. Henggeler spent 33 years working concrete and the last 25 as supervisor, most recently with E.L. Crawford Construction in St. Joseph. His career began with Loch Sand and Construction in Maryville.

A funeral service was held Thursday, October 30, 2025 at St. Columba Parish in Conception Jct. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice.

