Michael G. Henggeler, 55, Ravenwood, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 5, 1964, in Maryville, to Vincent W. and Anna A. McQuinn Henggeler. He graduated in 1982 from Conception C-123 High School, Conception Jct. He was a lifelong resident of Nodaway County.

On February 27, 1988, he married Anita Jo Mercer in Maryville

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Monday, November 11 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. The burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry.

A parish and family Rosary will be at 4:30 pm, Sunday, November 10 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The visitation will follow until 8 pm.

Memorials are suggested to the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Dept. for community needs, a scholarship fund to be established in Mr. Henggeler’s name, or Hope Lodge affiliated with the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.