Michael Dean Hamm, 78, Maryville, died Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

He was born Saturday, June 7, 1947, to Willard Dean Hamm and Viola Mae Hamm in Topeka, KS. He earned an undergraduate degree in business as an ROTC candidate from Washburn University and a master’s from the University of California at Sacramento.

On February 8, 1969, he married Marilyn.

Mr. Hamm served his country with honors in the United States Air Force for 10 years. Following his military service, he embarked on a distinguished 22-year career as a nuclear power plant security manager with Nebraska Public Power, retiring in 1999.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 pm, Thursday, December 18 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, followed by a funeral service at 2 pm.

Burial will follow at Miriam Cemetery in Maryville.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

