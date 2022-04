The Maryville High School boys golf team braved cold temperatures and 17 mph winds on March 31 to come out on top, 177-216, against Falls City, NE, at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf course.

“The wind coming off the water in their faces on holes seven, eight and nine was cruel,” said Head Coach Brenda Ricks. “Both our varsity and JV had strong team scores for sure, especially for the first match of the season.”