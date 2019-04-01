As the speech and debate season winds down, the students have competed in two national qualifier tournaments, one in debate and the other with individual events.

“We made a good showing, but we did not get anyone to the national tournament to be held in the summer in Dallas, TX. It is competitive, but we always learn so much by watching the bigger schools. The younger squad members gain valuable experience that will help them next season,” said Trudy Kinman, MHS’s speech and debate coach.

Kinman continued, “But, we do have one more national qualifier in Congress coming up and we are taking seven students to compete.”

However, on a winning note, the team did well at the MSHSAA State Qualifier Tournament held at Liberty North on March 14, 15 and 16. The Readers’ Theatre group placed second out of eight, and this qualified the group to state competition scheduled for Missouri State in Springfield on April 11, 12 and 13. The Readers group performed a play about children surviving cancer entitled “I Will Sing Life.” The group placed second behind Liberty, with Liberty North placing third.

The duo team of Jack Ratliff and Drew Walker placed fourth at the MSHSAA tournament. However, only the top three advance.

“I am proud of Jack and Drew for putting together a very dramatic piece about school shootings entitled ‘Herman.’ We often want to soften themes, but it takes talented individuals to do serious dramatic acting. These two young men know theatre!” Kinman said.