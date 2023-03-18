There will be a Prom Expo from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, March 18 at Rose Hill Acres Event Center, 105 South Main, Maryville. Cinderella’s Closet is offering prom dresses for a suggested donation of $25 for most. All sizes are available. Funds from the dress purchases will go to help Maryville High School Spectrum to go to Disney World next May.

Maryville Florist will be there to take orders for corsages and boutonnieres. Tuxes can be reserved from Rose Hill. Minnie Lane will be offering jewelry. It will be a one-stop prom shopping event.