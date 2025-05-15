The spotlight shone brightly on academic excellence as the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) presented the 31st Annual Missouri Scholars 100.

Among those taking the stage would be Maryville High senior Raymond Zhao in the Windsor Ballroom, at the Wyndham Executive Center, Columbia. However, he was found graduating with his class in Bearcat Arena on the Northwest campus.

Zhao, who had a perfect score, 36, on his ACT has been accepted to Columbia University, New York City. His parents are Cindy and Gary Zhao and he plans to study applied math and business.

For over three decades, the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) has curated this illustrious gathering to laud the extraordinary achievements of Missouri’s top-tier seniors. Across the state, high schools have rallied to nominate their brightest scholars for this esteemed statewide recognition.

Selection for the Missouri Scholars 100 is no small feat. It hinges on a meticulously crafted formula that factors in the student’s academic prowess, gauged by their grade point average and ACT or SAT scores. To qualify, candidates must boast a minimum GPA of 3.750, along with a minimum ACT score of 29 or SAT score of 1,280. But excellence goes beyond numbers; these scholars must rank in the upper echelons of their class, navigating a curriculum brimming with high-level courses in mathematics, science, English and foreign languages. Their track record must reflect unwavering commitment, showcased through impeccable attendance, exemplary citizenship, and active engagement in school activities. Each nominated student undergoes the rigorous scrutiny of an “Academic Decathlon,” a 10-event challenge meticulously designed to underscore their academic mettle.